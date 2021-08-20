The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the hosts are joined by Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of the Hundreds, to discuss how footwear can exist in the metaverse. Bobby breaks down his thoughts on sneakers as NFTs and expounds on his idea that a screenshot of a "Got Em" on SNKRS for a pair of Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1s is just as valuable as the real thing. Also, the group discusses the tragic shooting of Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford and the recent name change for the brand formerly known as Chinatown Market.