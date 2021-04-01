Jordan Brand has a stacked lineup of Air Jordan retro releases just in time for the spring season.

This month kicks off with an Easter-themed “Lagoon Pulse” Air Jordan 12 Low dropping a day before this year’s observance of the holiday. There are also plenty of other new Air Jordans headed to shelves this month including the “Hyper Royal” Air Jordan 1, “Legend Blue” Air Jordan 11 Low, and the “UNC” Air Jordan 4. In addition to new styles, the brand is bringing back fan-favorite retro like the return of the “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 5.

Also in the sneaker rumor mill pertaining to this month’s releases is Travis Scott’s anticipated “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 collab said to be arriving at the end of April.

Scroll through for all of April’s most important Air Jordan release dates below.