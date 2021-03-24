Following its huge run last year thanks to a number of celebrated collaborations, New Balance is keeping the momentum behind the 992 model going in 2021 with another sneaker project coming soon.

Shared by designer Frank Cooke on Instagram is the first look at the three-way collab between Amoeba Music, Nice Kicks, and New Balance. According to the post, the color scheme is inspired by the exterior of the record store sporting a bevy of grey tones towards the heel while the forefoot is decorated in a golden mustard hue. Adding to the design are teal shoelaces, a white ABZORB midsole, and a black outsole.

While an early look at the Amoeba Music x Nice Kicks x New Balance 992 collab was shared by Cooke, a release date has yet to be announced by the brands.

UPDATE (03/24): Official release details for the Amoeba Music x Nice Kicks x New Balance 992 Collection have been announced. Two colorways of the archive runner will be available, along with matching apparel. The shoes, priced at $240 each, will release on April 2 at shopnicekicks.com.

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

Image via Shop Nice Kicks