With two Ambush x Nike Dunk Highs already having released in black and fuchsia, the Yoon Ahn-led Japanese label is getting ready to add a third colorway to the mix.

Ahead of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue” release, Yoon took to Twitter to warn her fans that fake pairs are already abound. “Real comes with blue label,” Yoon wrote alongside an image of the shoe’s woven tongue tag.

Careful. See lotta fakes. Real comes with blue label. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/SgmEd2FbQ3 — YOON (@YOON_AMBUSH) May 10, 2021

As of publishing, the current fake versions of the “Deep Royal Blue” colorway erroneously have a white tongue label, making it rather easy to spot the replicas for the time being. However, it should be noted that fake manufacturers are often quick to react to these discrepancies and could potentially correct the mistake soon.

An official release date for the Ambush x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue” has not been announced, but the collaboration is expected to release this summer for a retail price of $180.

Ambush x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Deep Royal Blue/White-Pale Ivory-Black

Style #: CU7544-400

Price: $180

Image via Nike

