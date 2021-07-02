After delivering the “Deep Royal” colorway last month, yet another iteration of the popular Ambush x Nike Dunk High is hitting shelves soon.

This time, the Yoon Ahn-led brand’s collaborative Dunk High shoe is getting a bold new “Atomic Green” makeup. This iteration wears a nearly tonal neon green color scheme but is offset by the black Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is co-branding on the tongue tag, matching green shoelaces and outsole.

According to the Swoosh, Ambush’s rendition of the Dunk is inspired by Japanese vehicle culture as the model’s overlay panels have been reimagined as seen with the side’s Swooshes, which reference the pipes on a motorbike.

An official release date for this “Atomic Green” Ambush x Nike Dunk High hasn’t been announced, but the forthcoming style is expected to release this summer for the usual $180 price tag. Stick with Sole Collector for official updates in the weeks ahead.