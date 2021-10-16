Thus far, Alyx’s Nike Air Force 1 collabs have been limited to greyscale color palettes but that will soon change with the next set of colorways.

Official images have recently surfaced of two upcoming Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High styles donning two bold red and black makeups. The execution is kept rather simple with one pair dressed in a predominantly red makeup contrasted by black accents while the other pair features a black-based makeup combined with red hits. Just like the previous releases, the shoe includes Alyx’s signature aluminum buckle on the ankle collar while the 1017-ALYX-9SM branding is stamped on the heel counter.

As of now, the release details for the two black and red Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High makeups have yet to be announced by the brands but stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the weeks ahead.