New Balance is keeping the collaborations coming by linking up with Alpha Industries for the first time to deliver a new 574 style.

Arriving at select stores today is the Alpha Industries x New Balance 574 collab, which takes inspiration from the clothing brand’s heritage military aesthetic. The shoe is presented in a two-tone grey and olive upper that’s been elevated Cordura waterproof nylon overlay panels suitable for outdoor wear. Unlike inline 574 releases, the sides feature a removable velcro “N” branding, co-branded tongue tags, and an orange footbed similar to the interior of Alpha Industries’ flight jackets.

In addition to the sneaker, the capsule will include a military-inspired apparel collection consisting of half-zip jackets, sweaters, t-shirts, and trousers that are each dressed in khaki.

The Alpha Industries x New Balance Collection is launching today at select retailers in Hong Kong and Macao and will be available at Alphaindustries.com in November for $116.

Image via Alpha Industries

Image via Alpha Industries

Image via Alpha Industries