With the release of her anticipated Air Jordan 14 still on the horizon, another unreleased Aleali May x Air Jordan collab surfaces.

Today, newly leaked images from @Hanzuying show a detailed look at her friends and family pair of the Air Jordan 4. The shoe was previewed by May on Veteran’s Day last year, revealing that the camo-covered iteration is a tribute to her father and other veterans for their service to the country.

Desert camo dresses the majority of the textile upper and is combined with unique details including removable patches on the tongue and a purple quilted insole. The pair is finished off with a tonal tan sole.

Given that this pair is labeled as a friends and family exclusive, it’s unlikely that this Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 collab will hit retailers, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Image via hanzuying

