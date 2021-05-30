The current queen of collabs appears to be quickly following up her “Califia” Air Jordan 1 High Zoom with another Jordan Brand project.
Aleali May will next release her own take on the Air Jordan 14 Low. Early images highlight the upcoming release, which starts with a soft grey suede base. The complementary colors come from different sides of the spectrum–navy handles the tongue, lining and laces, while a vibrant, marbled green hue finds a home on the tongue bar and midsole. Rounding out the palette are metallic gold support plates.
The release date and story behind this pair haven’t been announced, but expect a drop sometime during Summer ‘21 and updates here in the coming weeks.