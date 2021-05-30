The current queen of collabs appears to be quickly following up her “Califia” Air Jordan 1 High Zoom with another Jordan Brand project.

Aleali May will next release her own take on the Air Jordan 14 Low. Early images highlight the upcoming release, which starts with a soft grey suede base. The complementary colors come from different sides of the spectrum–navy handles the tongue, lining and laces, while a vibrant, marbled green hue finds a home on the tongue bar and midsole. Rounding out the palette are metallic gold support plates.

The release date and story behind this pair haven’t been announced, but expect a drop sometime during Summer ‘21 and updates here in the coming weeks.

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis

Image via kangofmemphis