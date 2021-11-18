Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by UK artist AJ Tracey to talk about how Virgil Abloh co-signed him early on in his career, why the Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 are popular in London, his love for Tottenham and why he loved when the club got signed by Nike, and his love for Michael Jordan. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

