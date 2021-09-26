Earlier this year, Jordan Brand released the “Volt Gold” Air Jordan 1 High, which featured an unusual pairing of volt and University Gold in addition to black. Those who would have preferred a true “Volt” version of the classic high-top will likely be happy about next summer’s latest release rumor.

According to ZSneakerheadz, the Jordan 1 High will finally receive a “Volt” makeover in 2022. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, it’s said that the shoe will resemble the mock-up above—a “Chicago” blocked colorway with a heavy amount of volt and sail on the upper. Additionally, cracked leather is expected to make an appearance, possibly on the Swooshes and collar.

We’ll continue to keep you updated with new information and a first look at the “Volt” Air Jordan 1 High in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Volt”

Release Date: Summer 2022

Color: Volt/Sail-Black

Price: $190