In addition to a new colorway of the Air Jordan 4, it appears that a Jordan 7 Retro is in line for Parisian soccer club PSG.
Soleheatonfeet provides early details on the release, expected to sport a white leather base, navy overlays and a mix of club-inspired accents hits throughout. Images of the shoe have not yet leaked, but ZSneakerheadz shared a mock-up of what the shoe may look like.
While the Jordan 4 is expected to hit retail later this summer, the "PSG" Jordan 7 will land sometime next spring. Stick with Sole Collector for updates and a first look in the coming months.
Air Jordan 7 Retro "PSG"
Release Date: 05/22/2021
Color: White/College Navy-Sport Royal-University Red
Style #: CZ0789-105
UPDATE (03/10): Official Nike product images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 7 “PSG” have surfaced and according to zSneakerheadz, the style is slated to hit shelves on May 22. Grab a detailed look and its accompanying packaging below.