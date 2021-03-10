In addition to a new colorway of the Air Jordan 4, it appears that a Jordan 7 Retro is in line for Parisian soccer club PSG.

Soleheatonfeet provides early details on the release, expected to sport a white leather base, navy overlays and a mix of club-inspired accents hits throughout. Images of the shoe have not yet leaked, but ZSneakerheadz shared a mock-up of what the shoe may look like.

While the Jordan 4 is expected to hit retail later this summer, the "PSG" Jordan 7 will land sometime next spring. Stick with Sole Collector for updates and a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 7 Retro "PSG"

Release Date: 05/22/2021

Color: White/College Navy-Sport Royal-University Red

Style #: CZ0789-105

UPDATE (03/10): Official Nike product images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 7 “PSG” have surfaced and according to zSneakerheadz, the style is slated to hit shelves on May 22. Grab a detailed look and its accompanying packaging below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike