Jordan Brand has regularly taken some of its most popular Air Jordan colorways and reintroduce them on different models. Now, it appears that trend will continue next year when this all-new Air Jordan 4 makeup is set to hit retail.

According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” will debut early next year. Given its far-off release date, early images of the shoe have yet to leak but a mock-up photo from the leaker accounts shows that it features a color blocking similar to the Jordan 4 “Green Glow” from 2013 with the grey-based upper that’s combined with infrared hits on the eyelets and tongue. Rounding out the look is a black and white midsole with a grey outsole.

There’s currently is no official release information for the “Infrared” Air Jordan 4, but the style is slated to release on Feb. 5, 2022 for $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “Infrared”

Release Date: 02/05/22

Color: Dark Grey/Infrared 23/Black/Cement Grey

Style #: DH6927-061

Price: $190