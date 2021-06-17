The upcoming “Shimmer” Air Jordan 4 is drawing comparisons to Virgil Abloh’s Off-White collaboration, but it’s more in line with that era of “Vachetta Tan” sneakers about five years ago. The shoe’s pinkish-tan base is slightly offset by clear ‘wings,’ along with white hits on the laces, lining, and mesh quarters. White picks up again at the midsole, which sits atop a peach-tinted outsole.

It figures to be a busy summer for the Air Jordan 4, with the “White Oreo” and returning “Lightning” colorways also on the schedule. Expect the “Shimmer” Air Jordan 4 to release in women’s sizing on September 3 for $190.

Air Jordan 4 Retro WMNS “Shimmer”

Release Date: 09/03/21

Color: Shimmer/Bronze Eclipse-Orange Quartz-Metallic Silver

Style #: DJ0675-200

Price: $190