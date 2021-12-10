In sneakers, it's a tradition unlike any other. Almost annually, various programs at the University of Oregon are presented with exclusive school-inspired Air Jordans. Crafted by legendary designer and Oregon alum Tinker Hatfield, a wide range of Jordan models have been included in the collection, Air Jordan 3, 4, and 5 among the most coveted to date. Because the shoes are only given to athletes, staff, and friends of the program, collectors have been willing to pay a premium on the resale market, some pairs hitting five figures on sites like StockX. That same energy will likely follow Hatfield’s latest delivery to the football team.

First shared by Nick DePaula, this year’s Oregon PE is the Air Jordan 8. The unique take on the model features a grey mesh and suede base, white micro-perforated leather straps, and the usual mix of black, green, and yellow accents. The highlight on this shoe is the first-ever chenille tongue patch bearing a black version of the duck head logo, which is intended to represent unity and the idea that “ducks come in all colors.”

This pair will likely remain exclusive to the football players, staff, friends of the program, and select collectors that are well connected enough to obtain them.