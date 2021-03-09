Despite Michael Jordan’s connection to the University of North Carolina, Nike’s ties to the University of Oregon have allowed the Ducks to get their share of exclusives too, including a number of sought-after Air Jordans. After hooking up the football team with a Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 7 PE during December 2019, the same pair has now been seeded to the men’s basketball team, but that’s not all.

The school is now sharing a new Air Jordan 7 made exclusively for the No. 23 women’s hoops team. The pair is also designed by Hatfield and is less direct in its color-up than most Oregon PEs, opting for a white leather upper with a matching midsole and outsole. Ducks details include a debossed O logo on the heel, a green Jumpman on the lateral wing, and the standout feature, a green and yellow chenille UO patch atop a metallic gold tongue.

Unsurprisingly, this pair is highly limited and is individually numbered to 120 pairs, a detail which is seen on the woven inner tongue label. While fans won’t be able to cop this pair, they can expect to see the team traveling in the PEs during the women’s national tournament, which begins March 21.

Image via University of Oregon

