Fresh off the release of the “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 Retro, word of another women’s exclusive colorway is being reported by zSneakerheadz.

According to the account, a “Mint Foam” Jordan 6 will join the lineup early next year. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, this early mockup suggests the shoe will be white-based, subtly complemented by hits of mint green on the lace lock, rear pull-tab, and midsole trim. The blocking in the mockup is said to be consistent with what’s planned for retail.

The ‘Mint Foam’ Jordan 6 is expected to release on March 8, 2022 for $190. We’ll keep you updated with information and images in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Women’s

Release Date: 03/08/22

Color: White/Pure Platinum-Mint Foam

Style #: DQ4914-103

Price: $190