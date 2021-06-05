Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has regularly paid homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina, with special colorways of Air Jordan Retros. More recently, Air Jordans 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 have all released with splashes of the school’s famous University Blue, a trend that will continue into next year.

According to zSneakerheadz, another “UNC” Air Jordan 6 Retro is on the way, this pair even more aligned with the Tar Heels’ iconic scheme. This pair will reportedly inherit “Carmine” color blocking, which means a white-based shoe filled with University Blue and bearing navy blue trim. zSneakerheadz also reports that a sample version of the shoe exists with black in place of navy, so the final execution of this upcoming retro is still to be determined. Lastly, we see the patch on the heel that’s been associated with school-inspired releases such as the “Oregon” and “Michigan” Air Jordan 5s, as well as the recently released “UNC” Air Jordan 4.

An official release date hasn’t been announced for the “UNC” Jordan 6, but the expectation is a Spring 2022 drop in full-family sizing. We’ll keep you posted with updates in the months ahead.