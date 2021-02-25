One of the earlier Air Jordan retros, the “Midnight Navy” Air Jordan 6 debuted in October 2000, when colorways that weren’t original were labeled Retro +. This variation has been absent from retail for more than 20 years, but appears to be in line for a 2021 comeback.

ZSneakerheadz reports that the “Midnight Navy” Jordan 6 is on the launch calendar for Holiday 2021. Blocked like original colorways such as “White Infrared,” “Sport Blue” and “Maroon,” the shoe features white leather construction, contrasted by hits of navy blue on the tongue, rear pull tab, lace locks and detailing along the midsole and outsole. It’s not known whether this year’s retro will feature the Jumpman or ‘Nike Air’ on the heel.

It figures to be a strong year for the Jordan 6, with a “Bordeaux” colroway on the way, as well as Travis Scott’s “British Khaki” collaboration. There’s not an announced release date for the “Midnight Navy” pair yet, but we’ll keep you updated moving forward.

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Midnight Navy”

Release Date: Holiday 2021

Color: White/Midnight Navy

Style #: CT8529-141

Price: $190

2000 "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 6 Retro, Image via Jordans Daily

2000 "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 6 Retro, Image via Jordans Daily

2000 "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 6 Retro, Image via Jordans Daily