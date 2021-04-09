Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, references a two-day Mexican holiday during which both life and death are celebrated. Over the years, sneaker companies such as Nike have observed Day of the Dead with special sneaker releases, most notably of the Nike SB Dunk Low in 2006. Last year, Jordan Brand was added to the mix, as it rolled out a vibrantly colored Air Jordan 1 Mid as part of the festivities. It appears the brand’s involvement may be a staple moving forward, as Soleheatonfeet reports that another holiday-themed Air Jordan is on the way this year.

The expected “Day of the Dead” model is the Air Jordan 6 Low, which, according to the mock-up, will be white-based with hits of black, yellow and orange. No other details, such as special markings, have been confirmed at this time.

Expect an October 2021 release for a price of $190. Stick with Sole Collector for more information and a first look in the coming months,

Air Jordan 6 Low “Day of the Dead”

Release Date: Oct. 2021

Color: White/Black-Tour Yellow-Total Orange

Style #: DC1048-110

Price: $190