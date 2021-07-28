In addition to the latest “Quai 54” collection, Jordan Brand will continue to celebrate basketball’s popularity overseas with an upcoming Air Jordan 6 Low.

Early leaked info that surfaced back in April suggested that the upcoming Jordan 6 Low style will release in celebration of the annual Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, but newly leaked imagery shared by @zSneakerheadz reveal that the pair is actually linked to Beijing’s annual “Sunset Dongdan” streetball tournament, which is sponsored by Jordan Brand.

According to the aforementioned account, the bold color scheme references the sunset reflecting off of the Dongdan Stadium in Beijing while a special “Dongdan” logo is embroidered on the heel.

There’s currently no official release details available for this “Dongdan” Jordan 6 Low but expect official info to be revealed ahead of this year’s “Sunset Dongdan” tournament taking place this summer.

Image via zsneakerheadz

