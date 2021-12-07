Jordan Brand will once again use an Air Jordan retro to celebrate Chinese New Year. Next up is this gold-accented Air Jordan 6 Low that’s rumored to arrive just in time for the observance of the annual holiday in 2022.

Leaked images shared by @Ballintwn01 show a first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 6 Low reportedly hitting shelves in February. The forthcoming style is somewhat reminiscent of the “Golden Moments” Jordan 6 from 2012, but as a low. This pair features an all-white leather upper that’s coupled with metallic gold accents throughout including the Jumpman logos on the tongue, the embroidery on the heel, and outsole.

Per @zSneakerheadz, this “Chinese New Year” Air Jordan 6 Low is reportedly releasing sometime in February 2022 but a specific release date hasn’t been announced by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the weeks ahead.

Image via Ballintwin01