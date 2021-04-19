With this year’s graduation season right around the corner, Jordan Brand will soon celebrate the students in its Wings Scholarship Program with this upcoming Air Jordan release.

Official Nike product images have leaked of the new Air Jordan 5 Low Wings style said to be nicknamed “Class of 2020-21.” The pair dons a predominantly black color scheme but is contrasted by metallic gold hits on the tongue’s Jumpman branding as well as the “20” and “21” embroidery on the shoe’s heel counter as a reference to the graduating class. Unlike traditional Air Jordan 5 releases, the shoelaces are revamped to mimic the graduation cap’s tassel. Wrapping up the otherwise simple execution is the wings graphic covering the translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, readers can expect this “Class of 2020-21” Air Jordan 5 Low Wings to arrive at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers sometime in May but the release has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Wings “Class of 2020-21”

Release Date: May 2021

​Color: Black/Metallic Gold

Style #: DJ1094-001

Price: $N/A

Image via Nike

