In addition to the return of the “Toro Bravo” and “Oreo” makeups this year, Jordan Brand is also treating Air Jordan 5 fans to a new “Jade Horizon” colorway.

Early images have surfaced this week of the previously unseen Air Jordan 5 “Jade Horizon” courtesy of @Ryivibes on Instagram. The upcoming retro features a light green nubuck upper and the hue continues onto the shoelaces before the look is broken up with a grey tongue and sock liner. Black covers a majority of the midsole while pink appears on the shark teeth design.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to officially announce a release date for the “Jade Horizon” Jordan 5 but according to zSneakerheadz, the pair will hit shelves on Dec. 4. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Jade Horizon”

Release Date: 12/04/21

Color: Jade Horizon/Light Silver/Anthracite/Pink Glaze

Style #: DC7501-300

Price: $190