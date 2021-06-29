It appears that the rumored “Blue Bird” colorway isn’t the only blue-based colorway of the Air Jordan 5 dropping in the coming months.

Per zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 5 will debut in early 2022. Although an early look at the shoe has yet to surface, a mock-up shared by the leaker accounts reveals that black nubuck serves as the base of the upper with racer blue hits making an appearance behind the tongue, the Jumpman branding, and a portion of the midsole. Like most Air Jordan 5 releases, the look is capped off with an icy translucent outsole.

A release date for the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 5 hasn’t been announced by Jordan Brand, but early info suggests it will launch on Feb. 12, 2022 for $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”

Release Date: 02/12/22

Color: Black/Racer Blue/Reflective Silver

Style #: CT4838-004

Price: $190