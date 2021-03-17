Earlier this year, we learned that the University of North Carolina Tar Heels were gifted their own Air Jordan 5 PEs, but it turns out they aren’t the only school getting them.

Today, Jordan Brand revealed that the University of Michigan, the University of Florida Georgetown University, Marquette University, and the University of Oklahoma also received exclusive Jordan 5s ahead of this year’s NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Each shoe features an all-over elephant print upper dressed in each school’s signature colors, clear mesh netting on the sides, and their respective team logos embroidered on the tongue in place of the traditional Jumpman logo. Completing the look are white-based midsoles with contrasting hits on the shark teeth design and translucent outsoles.

Like most Air Jordan PEs, this set of Air Jordan 5s will remain exclusive to the schools and will not release to the public, but don’t be surprised if similar colorways drop later on without PE branding.