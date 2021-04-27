There’s no place like home and that’s even true for Michael Jordan. Before the six rings, the countless endorsements, and the endless accolades, he was simply Mike Jordan, a lanky, late-bloomer enrolled in classes at the University of North Carolina.

Mentored at UNC by the legendary coach Dean Smith, a young Mike excelled on the court in his first semester to the point he became a starter despite being a freshman. That same season, he delivered Smith his first ever National Championship by downing Georgetown with a game-winning jump shot.

Over the course of his three years in Chapel Hill, Jordan would mature to All-American status and earn National Player of the Year honors. Upon going pro and securing his own signature shoe, he renewed his love for North Carolina early and often, dressing his adored Air Jordan sneakers in Tar Heel tones for decades to come.

In light of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” release (April 28), we’re rounding up the top sneakers inspired by Michael Jordan’s love for his home state school that you can pick up now on GOAT.