Jordan Brand took it upon itself yesterday to reveal upcoming Air Jordan releases that are dropping in Spring 2022 in the latest SNKRS Live episode. One of the pairs that are on the way is this new Air Jordan 4 colorway that’s inspired by the Zen Master.

The shoe shown here is the “Zen Master” Air Jordan 4 set to hit shelves in mid-March. The “Zen Master” colorway is of course referencing Phil Jackson, who was Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ head coach during their NBA championship runs in the ‘90s. The shoe dons what appears to be a tie-dye color scheme throughout the entirety of the upper while “Zen Master” branding appears behind the tongue.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the “Zen Master” Air Jordan 4 is slated to release on March 19, 2022 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for an increased retail price of $210.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “Zen Master”

Release Date: 03/19/22

Color: Amethyst Wave/Bright Crimson-Black-Cement Grey

Style #: DH7138-506

Price: $210