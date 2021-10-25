Fresh off of dropping the kids-exclusive “DIY” Air Jordan 4 this summer, it looks like Jordan Brand is sticking with that theme for an upcoming women’s release.

Per @zSneakerheadz, a new “Blank Canvas” colorway of the Air Jordan 4 will hit shelves in 2022. While images of the upcoming retro have yet to surface, a mock-up depiction shared by the leaker account suggests that the upper is expected to feature a sail-based canvas upper for customization while subtle white accents appear on the sock liner and shoelaces. Not completely devoid of color, this pair will incorporate a multicolor paint splatter design on the outsole.

At the time of writing, official release details for the women’s exclusive “Blank Canvas” Air Jordan 4 have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments including a first look expected to arrive soon.

Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Blank Canvas”

Release Date: 02/24/22

Color: Sail/Sail/Cement Grey/Fire Red

Style #: DQ4904-100

Price: $190