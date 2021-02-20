A new Air Jordan 4 is reportedly set to be touching down this spring, and its rumored colorway is very Cement-esque.

According to zSneakerHeadz, this Jordan 4 is set to come in a White/Tech Grey-Black-Fire Red colorway. While some are calling them “Oreos” because of the grey paint-speckled midsole, a Jordan 4 bearing that nickname already exists.

There’s no official word on the price and release date, but they’re rumored to be released on May 29 for $190. Keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (02/20): After months have passed since the initial leaks, images of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 in the “White/Tech Grey-Black-Fire Red” colorway surfaced courtesy of @US_11 but is currently available in grade-school sizing. According to @zSneakerheadz, this “White Oreo” colorway is slated to release on May 29 for $190 but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “White Oreo”

Release Date: 05/29/21

Color: White/Tech Grey-Black-Fire Red

Style #: CT8527-100

Price: $190

Image via Nike, H/T US 11