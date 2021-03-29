Alongside the upcoming "UNC" Air Jordan 1 High, rumors suggest that a similar color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 4 early next year.

Soleheatonfeet is reporting that the latest iteration is expected to don a "University Blue/Tech Grey-White-Black" color palette. Although the inspiration behind his pair is unconfirmed, the University Blue hue is often reserved to pay homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the UNC Tar Heels.

This upcoming Jordan 4 Retro "University Blue" is slated to release in early 2021, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (11/16): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "UNC" Air Jordan 4 is dropping early next year as part of the Spring 2021 Air Jordan retro lineup, but an exact release date has not been revealed. Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE (03/29): Official product images of the “UNC” Air Jordan 4 have surfaced ahead of its scheduled April 28 release date. Grab a detailed look at the latest retro below.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "UNC"

Release Date: 04/28/21

Color: University Blue/Tech Grey/White/Black

Style #: CT8527-400

Price: $225

Image via Nike, H/T zSneakerheadz

