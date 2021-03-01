Jordan Brand’s plans for fall and winter continue to leak early in the year. Just before the holiday season, they plan to drop a new Air Jordan 4 in a familiar color scheme.

Mocked up above, the upcoming retro is being dubbed “Red Thunder” by some because of similarities shared with the yellow-accented “Thunder” Jordan 4. It’s believed that the shoe will come dressed in black, white, and red, with red hits in place of yellow. The “Thunder” Jordan 4 originally released in 2006 and retroed in 2012, selling out instantly both times.

According to ZSneakerheadz and DJ Folk, the “Red Thunder” colorway is expected to be released on Oct. 2 for $190. Stick with us for a first look at the retro in the coming months.

Air Jordan Retro 4 “Red Thunder”

Release Date: 10/02/21

Style #: CT8527-016