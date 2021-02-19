Jordan Brand has turned another classic Air Jordan model into a golf shoe. This time, the brand has updated the Air Jordan 4 for the links.

Confirmed to release in early March is the Air Jordan 4 Golf dressed in its original “White Cement” colorway. Much of this shoe resembles its basketball counterpart, but it’s been updated with an outsole featuring removable spikes for traction and stability on the course. The upper boasts a traditional white leather build combined coupled with speckled grey accents appearing on the wings, heel tab, and midsole. This pair also features the Jumpman logo on the heel in place of the original “Nike Air” branding.

Priced at $220, the “White Cement” Air Jordan 4 Golf is releasing at Nike.com and at select retailers starting on March 4.

Air Jordan 4 Golf “White Cement”

Release Date: 03/04/21

Color: White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red

Style #: CU9981-100

Price: $220

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike