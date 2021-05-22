It turns out March’s “White Cement” Air Jordan 4 Golf isn’t the only colorway of the performance golf shoe that Jordan Brand has planned for this year. Next up on the launch calendar is a trio of styles arriving next month.

While this set pictured here is connected together by its release timeframe, each colorway embodies a different color scheme and theme. According to the brand, the first “Seersucker” makeup draws inspiration from one of Michael Jordan’s suits boasting a striped design on the upper. The “Green Metallic” iteration takes direct inspiration from last year’s “Metallic” Jordan 4 release. Rounding out the pack is the “Teal Purple” colorway, which references oceanside hues and the ripstop nylon material featured on Jordan Flight Suits.

Kicking off this set of Jordan 4 Golf drops will be the “Green Metallic” pair hitting the Nike App starting June 2 and on Nike.com and select retailers starting on June 4. The “Teal Purple” will arrive on the Nike App starting June 16 and at Nike.com and select retailers starting June 18. A release date for the “Seersucker” colorway has not been announced.

Image via Jordan Brand

Image via Jordan Brand