Jordan Brand has transformed another classic Air Jordan 4 style into a golf shoe.

Following the arrival of the “White Cement” colorway in March, the Air Jordan 4 Golf run will continue with the OG “Bred” makeup scheduled to hit shelves in December. A first look at the pair was shared by @PatPerezGolf and @zSneakerheadz this week, showing that a majority of the shoe remains unchanged from the basketball counterpart. The upper features the standard black nubuck upper with grey accents appearing on the eyestay and sockliner, while red hits appear on the tongue. Rounding out the design is the golf-specific tooling, which features a translucent sole and black spikes for traction.

Per @zSneakerheadz, readers can expect this “Bred” Air Jordan 4 Golf to release at select Jordan Brand retailers on Dec. 22 for $220.

Air Jordan 4 Golf “Bred”

Release Date: 12/22/21

Color: Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-White

Style #: N/A

Price: $220

Image via zsneakerheadz