Without any warning, the next Air Jordan sneaker in Michael Jordan’s iconic signature line has leaked.

Dallas Wings star forward and Jordan athlete Satou Sabally went on social media moments ago to share a first look at what’s believed to be the Air Jordan 36. Much like some of the recent Air Jordan performance models, the purported Jordan 36 looks to borrow design cues from the first run of Air Jordans as it appears to feature a tongue detail that’s comparable to the Jordan 6. The Eclipse Plate that was featured on the midsole of the two previous models also seems to be making its return on this upcoming silhouette, as it’s briefly shown at the midfoot.

The pair previewed by Sabally wears a predominantly purple color scheme combined with vibrant orange accents, which could possibly one of her player-exclusive colorways.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to officially unveil the Air Jordan 36, but expect to hear more about the forthcoming model soon.

Sorry @jumpman23, I’m terrible at keeping secrets… I’m just too excited to hold this in. 🤐 #ItsLightWork pic.twitter.com/RLGONcabx7 — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) May 24, 2021

Image via Satou Sabally