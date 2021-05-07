When Jordan Brand thwarted LeBron James’ plans and locked down Luka Doncic in 2019, it was clear that sneaker releases and activations for the exciting young star would follow. Though it seems like a mere formality that Doncic will eventually have a signature sneaker, he’s working his way up to that level as one of the players leading the current game model—the Air Jordan 35. Throughout this season, Doncic has played in released and exclusive colorways of the model’s high and low variations, including this special make-up being prepped for retail.

Doncic’s Air Jordan 35 Low PE, debuted during this year’s All-Star Game, is somewhat of a throwback to Nike Basketball’s “Galaxy” Pack from 2012. Officially dubbed “Cosmic Deception,” the white-based design is highlighted by glowing mesh panels and soles, gradient patterns on the midfoot stabilizer and a cosmic print on the tongue and heel. Doncic’s LD7 logo adorns the tongue and insoles.

Doncic’s “Cosmic Deception” Jordan 35 Low will release through Nike’s SNKRS app via The Draw on May 20 for $175.

Air Jordan 35 Low “Cosmic Deception”

Release Date: 05/20/21

Style #: DJ9805-190

Price: $175

Image via Nike

