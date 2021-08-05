Before Mamadou Bah became a designer, he had aspirations to play in the NBA. While that dream never became a reality, his “NBA draft moment” came when he got the opportunity to design his own colorway for an Air Jordan shoe.
Shown here is a Air Jordan 35 Low, dubbed “Dou,” that’s a promo pair made exclusively for Bah’s friends and family as a way to celebrate people who helped him become who he is today. The shoe features special details including an all-over C’est Bon print on the eyestay referencing the apparel label Bah founded in 2018 that’s become a favorite of NBA players in the tunnel. They even come packaged in a custom box that maps out the designer’s journey from West Africa to the USA.
“I had dreams of playing in the NBA, so when I launched C’est Bon my only focus was getting my product in the tunnels, in a way it’s my NBA draft moment, I always said to my friends I may not go to the league but I will get there through fashion and design,” Bah said. “So this project is a thank you to them for believing in me.”
This promo-only Air Jordan 35 Low “Dou” will remain exclusive to friends and family of Bah and won’t release to the public.