Although 2021’s NBA All-Star Weekend will look a lot different from the past years, what doesn’t appear to be changing are the sneakers releasing for the event.

Thanks to @J23app on Twitter, we’re learning that a new “All-Star” colorway of the Air Jordan 35 is set to release soon. While the inspiration behind the color scheme is currently unknown, its sports a black-based upper that’s paired with grey suede overlays that reach from the forefoot to the heel while a grey quilted pattern appears on the collar. Additional details include eye-catching infrared hits on the tongue’s Jumpman logo as well as on the Nike Air branding at the heel. The look is completed with a black midsole featuring a grey Eclipse Plate 2.0 at the midfoot and a translucent outsole underneath.

As of now, a release date for this “All-Star” Air Jordan 35 is currently unknown but expect official launch details to arrive in the days ahead.

Image via Nike