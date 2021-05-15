Jordan Brand is gearing up to release a new women’s colorway of the Air Jordan 3 before the end of this month.

What’s pictured here is the latest “Rust Pink” Air Jordan 3 that was initially previewed last month as part of the brand’s Air Jordan Summer ‘21 lineup. As the name of the makeup suggests, pink covers a majority of the suede-based upper including on the silhouette’s signature elephant print overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. Breaking up the look are sail and crimson tones making their way onto the tongue, eyelets, and midsole along with a translucent outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up this women’s exclusive “Rust Pink” Air Jordan 3 on May 28 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 3 Women’s “Rust Pink”

Release Date: 05/28/21

Color: Sail/Rust Pink-White-Crimson

Style #: CK9246-600

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike