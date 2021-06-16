Joining the already stacked lineup of Air Jordan 3 styles hitting stores next year is a new colorway reportedly set to debut in the summer.

According to Soleheatonfeet and DJ Folk, the latest Air Jordan 3 "Racer Blue" is currently pegged for a July 2021 launch. Given its far off release date, early images of the style have yet to surface, but a rendering from zSneakerheadz gives readers an indication of what to expect. The photo indicates a possible "Fire Red" color scheme but replaces the red accents with blue.

As of now, the "Racer Blue" Air Jordan 3 is rumored to release at select retailers on July 10, 2021, but this leaked information hasn't been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Racer Blue"

Release Date: 07/10/21

Color: White/Black/Cement Grey/Racer Blue

Style #: CT8532-145

Price: $190

UPDATE (04/21): Although the release date has not been officially confirmed, product images of the upcoming “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 3 surfaced today. The pair is currently expected to drop on July 10 for a retail price of $190.

UPDATE (06/16): While early info has long speculated that the upcoming “Racer Blue” Jordan 3 will debut in July, we now have an official release date. On SNKRS live today, Jordan Brand confirmed that the new colorway is dropping on July 10 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $190.

