In addition to reports that a new purple-based colorway is hitting shelves next summer, word of another Air Jordan 3 release is making rounds on social media.

Per zSneakerheadz, there’s also a premium Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” makeup arriving in 2022. Based on the mock-up imagery provided by the leaker account, the forthcoming pair will resemble the classic “Black Cement” colorway but swaps the grey accents on the tongue, sock liner, and outsole to brown. Additionally, the account also states that the elephant print overlays will have a “Natural” finish and will come in special packaging. As of now, imagery of the shoe has yet to surface.

There’s currently no confirmed info of the “Desert Elephant” Air Jordan 3 from Jordan Brand but we’ll keep you updated with new information in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Desert Elephant”

Release Date: Summer 2022

Color: Black/Desert/White/Red

Price: $N/A