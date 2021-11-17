After it was confirmed to drop as part of the 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, we now have an official release date for the camo-covered Air Jordan 3.

The SNKRS release calendar has revealed that the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork” will launch this month. The shoe’s product description also confirmed that this style is inspired by vintage fabric stores as the upper incorporates various camo patterns in the form of a patchwork design that uses woodland, rain, and oak bark. Waxed canvas, herringbone, wool, and twill materials are also incorporated throughout the shoe while the included interchangeable Nike Air and Jumpman patches allow fans to personalize the heel tabs.

Readers will be able to cop the “Patchwork” Air Jordan 3 on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29 via SNKRS for $200. Grab a detailed look below.

