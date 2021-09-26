Due out next summer is a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 that will be somewhat of a twist on past releases that you’re familiar with.

zSneakerheadz reports that a Jordan 3 in white, purple, black and grey is in the works. While official imagery or early leaks have not yet surfaced, the provided mock-up suggests the shoe will fall in line with the previously released “Fire Red” and “Racer Blue” colorways, but with purple being the primary accent color. Think of last year’s black-based “Court Purple” Jordan 3, but in white and with darker elephant print.

Keep an eye out for updates regarding this release and a first look in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Release Date: Summer 2022

Color: White/Purple-Black-Grey

Price: $190