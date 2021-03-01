As more continues to be revealed from Jordan Brand’s upcoming gauntlet of sneakers for the holiday season, it looks like an Air Jordan 3 in “Pine Green” will be joining the fray.

Depicted in a mock-up provided by ZSneakerheadz, the retro is said to sport the familiar “Black Cement” color blocking, with a black upper and elephant print on the toebox and heel. Hits of pine green are spotted along the collar, eyelets and branding. Potentially separating this particular colorway from the pack are reports that it will feature nubuck construction as opposed to traditional tumbled leather. You may remember a nubuck-based sample version of the “Black Cements” from 2011 that never actually released.

There is no official release date for the Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” yet, but expect them to arrive around the holiday season. We’ll keep you updated as more information is revealed.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”

Release Date: Holiday 2021