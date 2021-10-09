As confirmed in Jordan Brand’s 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, female sneaker fans will be treated to a bold new Jordan 14 colorway this season.

According to Jordan Brand, this striking colorway is inspired by the brand’s belief in being unapologetically true to one’s self. The shoe features a vibrant pink shaggy suede upper combined with black accents on the tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. Continuing the shoe’s bold execution is a two-tone pink and black midsole that’s finished up with a translucent pink outsole.

According to trusted leaker @zSneakerheadz, the “Shocking Pink” Air Jordan 14 will release on Nov. 4 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170. Grab an official look below.

Air Jordan 14 Women’s “Shocking Pink”

Release Date: 11/04/21

Color: Shocking Pink/Bright Crimson-Black-Metallic Purple

Style #: DH4121-600

Price: $170

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike