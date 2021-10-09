As confirmed in Jordan Brand’s 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, female sneaker fans will be treated to a bold new Jordan 14 colorway this season.

According to Jordan Brand, this striking colorway is inspired by the brand’s belief in being unapologetically true to one’s self. The shoe features a vibrant pink shaggy suede upper combined with black accents on the tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. Continuing the shoe’s bold execution is a two-tone pink and black midsole that’s finished up with a translucent pink outsole.

According to trusted leaker @zSneakerheadz, the “Shocking Pink” Air Jordan 14 will release on Nov. 4 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170. Grab an official look below.

Air Jordan 14 Women’s “Shocking Pink” 
Release Date: 11/04/21
Color: Shocking Pink/Bright Crimson-Black-Metallic Purple
Style #: DH4121-600
Price: $170

Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Lateral
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Medial
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Top
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Heel
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Outsole
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Toe
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Heel
Air Jordan 14 Women's 'Shocking Pink' DH4121 600 Box
