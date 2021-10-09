In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade.

Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.

Per zSneakerheadz, this “Winterized” Air Jordan 14 will be released on Oct. 16 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will come with a $210 price tag. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Air Jordan 14 “Winterized”

Release Date: 10/16/21

Color: Archaeo Brown/Multi-Color-Multi-Color

Style #: DO9406-200

Price: $210