In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade.

Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.

Per zSneakerheadz, this “Winterized” Air Jordan 14 will be released on Oct. 16 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will come with a $210 price tag. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” 
Release Date: 10/16/21
Color: Archaeo Brown/Multi-Color-Multi-Color
Style #: DO9406-200
Price: $210

Air Jordan 14 'Winterized' DO9406 200 Lateral
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 14 'Winterized' DO9406 200 Top
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 14 'Winterized' DO9406 200 Top
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 14 'Winterized' DO9406 200 Heel
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 14 'Winterized' DO9406 200 Outsole
Image via Nike

 