Aleali May’s “Fortune” Air Jordan 14 collab isn’t the only women’s exclusive iteration of the shoe that’s releasing this year. There’s also this black and red makeup dropping this month.

This Air Jordan 14 Low was initially unveiled as part of the brand’s Air Jordan Fall 2021 preview where it was confirmed that the color scheme is inspired by red lipstick instead of Michael Jordan’s days of playing for the Chicago Bulls. Premium black nubuck and suede serve as the base of the upper and is coupled with a red tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. The theme continues with lipstick-inspired graphics covering the insole of the left shoe while red Jordan branding appears on the right. Completing the look is a speckled midsole as well as a metallic silver shank plate at the heel.

Readers will be able to pick up this women’s exclusive Air Jordan 14 Low on Sept. 16 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Image via Nike

