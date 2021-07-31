Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand may have in the works this year, there could be a Charlotte Hornets-inspired Air Jordan 13 on the horizon.

According to Soleheatonfeet and DJ Folk, a Jordan 13 dressed in "White/Obsidian/Dark Powder Blue" is due out in August. Although images have yet to leak, a mock-up rendering provided by zSneakerheadz shows a white leather upper with dark blue underlays along with light blue accents covering the tongue's Jumpman logo and outsole.

While the photo suggests that the shoe will don a color scheme similar to the team hues of the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets, there's currently no confirmation that the pair is linked to the team.

As of now, this Air Jordan 13 colorway is slated to release at select Jordan Brand retailers on Aug. 14, 2021 for $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/31): Official images have landed for the “Obsidian” Air Jordan 13 ahead of its scheduled Aug. 14 release date.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Obsidian”

Release Date: 08/14/21

Color: White/Obsidian/Dark Powder Blue

Style #: 414571-144

Price: $190

Image via Nike

