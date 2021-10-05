The Summer 2022 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up with a new-ish Air Jordan 13 colorway reportedly joining the lineup.

According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an Air Jordan 13 styled in “Navy/Black/White/University Blue” will release next year. Given that we are still months away from the shoe’s reported release date, exact images have yet to surface. However, the mock-up shared by the accounts shows colorblocking similar to the “Brave Blue” Jordan 13 Low. It’s worth noting that the color description doesn’t exactly match the original low-top release though. The shoe is also expected to feature blue reflective mesh panels on the sides combined with leather and nubuck underlays in black.

As of now, this Air Jordan 13 colorway is slated to hit shelves in Summer 2022 for $200. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 13 Retro

Release Date: Summer 2022

Color: Navy/Black/White/University Blue

Style #: N/A

Price: $200